Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Final Match MS vs IU Online And On TV In India?

The PSL 2024 final is set to be a showdown between Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Shadab Khan's Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 18. Multan Sultans, led by Rizwan, dominated the league stage, showcasing strength both in batting and bowling. Meanwhile, Islamabad United, captained by Shadab Khan, secured their final berth with consecutive playoff victories, although their bowling unit lacks cohesion. Key battles to watch include Usman Khan versus Naseem Shah, with Usman Khan being Multan's top scorer and Naseem Shah leading Islamabad's bowling attack. Additionally, Agha Salman's batting prowess for Islamabad will be pitted against Usama Mir's form with the ball.

The clash between captains Rizwan and Shadab Khan adds further intrigue, with Rizwan's batting prowess against Shadab Khan's spin bowling set to be a highlight. Key players for Multan Sultans include Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, and Reeza Hendricks in batting, with Usama Mir and Mohammad Ali being crucial bowlers. For Islamabad United, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, and Agha Salman lead the batting charts, while Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan are pivotal in the bowling department. With a favourable weather forecast and a batting-friendly pitch, the final promises high-scoring action. The National Stadium's history of producing large totals suggests an exciting contest awaits cricket fans as these two top teams vie for the PSL 2024 championship.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 Final between Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Final:

When and where will Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Final PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first Test between Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Final in PSL 2024 will take place on March 18, Monday at 9:30 pm IST at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Final PSL 2024 match?

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Final PSL 2024 will be available to stream on FanCode app and website in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Final PSL 2024 Squads

Multan Sultans Squad: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim

Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah