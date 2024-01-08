Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has left political circles bewildered with his unexpected departure from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), merely eight days after joining. The maverick batsman clarified his stance, citing his unwavering commitment to the Mumbai Indians franchise, MI Emirates, as the primary reason for his abrupt exit.

I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 7, 2024

Mumbai Indians in Focus

Rayudu, a seasoned campaigner and a vital cog in the Chennai Super Kings lineup, announced his return to the Mumbai Indians for the second season of the ILT20 in the UAE. The dynamic batsman, known for his explosive performances, expressed his desire to maintain a "politically non-affiliated" status while actively participating in professional sports.

A Swift Departure from YSRCP

Rayudu's entry into the YSRCP on December 28, 2023, under the aegis of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, raised eyebrows across political circles. However, his departure less than a month later caught many by surprise. Rayudu took to Twitter to convey his decision, emphasizing his commitment to the upcoming ILT20 season in Dubai, scheduled from January 20th.

Political Neutrality for Sporting Excellence

In his official statement, Rayudu asserted, "I, Ambati Rayudu, will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILT20 from Jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non-affiliated whilst playing professional sport." This decision stems from Rayudu's commitment to delivering top-notch performances on the cricket field while avoiding any political affiliations that may distract him from his sporting duties.

The IPL Connection

Rayudu, who played a pivotal role in guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title last year, left the Mumbai Indians in 2017 during the Indian Premier League. Now, he is set to rekindle his association with the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILT20, scheduled across three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, from January 19 to February 17.

Rayudu's Dual Passion

While Rayudu hinted at entering politics after bidding adieu to the IPL in 2017, his recent move to step back from YSRCP underscores his unwavering dedication to professional cricket. As fans eagerly await his explosive batting in the ILT20, Rayudu's decision to prioritize sporting commitments over political endeavours adds an intriguing chapter to his multifaceted career.