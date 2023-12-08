Mumbai Indians (MI-W): Full Players List In WPL Team Auction 2024: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

Mumbai Indians women's cricket team is another team that has kept believing in their squad from the last season and why should they not do that? They are the champions of the first Women's Premier League (WPL) season. With just Rs 2.1 crore before auction, Mumbai Indians only had five slots available to fill out of which only one overseas player had space.

With six victories from eight games, Mumbai Indians placed second in the WPL 2023 points standings. Mumbai Indians won the first title after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final of the Playoffs. They had previously defeated UP Warriorz. After 10 games, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 332 runs to lead the team in scoring. Second-best with 281 runs from the same number of games was skipper Harmanpreet.

A total of 165 players were available for the auction with 61 overseas players also available. Kim Garth and Deandra Dottin - slotted themselves in the Rs 50 lakhs. The WPL 2024 season will begin next year and the defending champions will surely look to win another title which will make them do it two in a row.

List of players MI bought In WPL 2024 Auction

Mumbai Indians' Released Players For WPL 2024

Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav.

Mumbai Indians’ Retained Players For WPL 2024

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia.