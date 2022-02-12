हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check MI team, auction updates and players list

IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Mumbai Indians auction updates, MI full squad,  IPL Auction Live Updates for New Team IPL Mega Auction Most Expensive Players Bought List of Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction.    

Mumbai Indians full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check MI team, auction updates and players list
MI logo (Source: Twitter)

MI IPL 2022 player list: The Mumbai Indians are without a doubt the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time IPL champions are probably one of the greatest T20 franchise teams in the entire world.

So it was a massive shock, when the IPL 2020 champions failed to progress to the Playoffs in 2021 season. Rohit Sharma-led side will look to correct that anomaly and get back to their title-winning ways in the IPL 2022 season.

Founded in 2008, the team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, through its 100% subsidiary IndiaWin Sports. MI was sold to RIL in 2007 by the BCCI for $111.9 million making it the most expensive franchise when the IPL was first established. Apart from the 2020 season, MI won the title in 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Like their fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings, MI will also have a purse of Rs 48 crore. They have also retained four players for a salary bill of Rs 42 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Retained: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore)

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction:

