The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement over the recent reports of Hardik Pandya's potential return to his old IPL home, Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder, who led Gujarat Titans to a title victory in their debut season, is said to be making a significant move just ahead of the IPL mini-auction on December 19 in Dubai.

R. Ashwin's Perspective: Mumbai Strikes Gold

India and Rajasthan Royals off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has added his voice to the chorus of reactions, expressing his thoughts on what could be the biggest transfer in IPL history. Ashwin, in a video shared on Instagram, commended Mumbai Indians, stating, "If it’s true Mumbai Indians have struck gold." He emphasized the formidable nature of MI's playing XI with the inclusion of Hardik, an MI-grown player.

Unprecedented Captain Trades

Ashwin went on to highlight the rarity of captain trades in the IPL, noting that only thrice in history have captains been traded. Drawing a parallel to his own move from Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals, and Ajinkya Rahane's trade from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals, Ashwin underscored the significance of Pandya becoming the third captain to experience such a transfer. He even hinted at the possibility of Krunal Pandya following suit by returning to MI from Lucknow Super Giants.

Budget Constraints for Mumbai Indians

While acknowledging the potential benefits of Hardik Pandya's return, Ashwin also shed light on the financial challenges faced by Mumbai Indians. With Pandya carrying a hefty price tag of 15 crores, MI will need to release players to fit him into their budget. Notably, Mumbai Indians had a mere INR 5 lakhs remaining from the last auction, and with an additional INR 5 Crore for the upcoming mini-auction, accommodating Pandya would require releasing players worth at least INR 9.95 crores. Ashwin suggested that Jofra Archer, acquired for INR 8 crores in the 2022 auction, might be a potential candidate for release.