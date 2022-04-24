MI virtually knocked out of IPL 2022 after loss to LSG, upset fans slam team

Mumbai Indians continued their losing streak in IPL 2022 as they lost their 8th consecutive match.

The Rohit Sharma and Co went down against LSG by runs on Sunday (April 24).

This is a new IPL record as no team has lost 8 matches on the trot in the league.

Theoretically MI still can make it, but chances of that happening is in negative.

Upset fans reacted angrily, wanting Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard out of playing 11 from the next match while also pointing fingers at other players who failed to live up to the expectations.

Check reactions below:

Some hard decisions should take in next match about Pollard and Ishan kishan @mipaltan — Hitman Pull Shot (@shot_hitman) April 24, 2022

@ishankishan51 bhai tu apne 15cr wapas kar de ambani ko, tujhe bas kewal boundary rope be bat marna aata hai. Run chahe na bne but attitude ful dikhna hai #shameful #MumbaiIndians #MIvLSG #IPL2022 #IPLT20 — Vijay Kumar Verma (@Iamvijayverma) April 24, 2022