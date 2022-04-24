हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs LSG

MI virtually knocked out of IPL 2022 after loss to LSG, upset fans slam team

Mumbai Indians continued their losing streak in IPL 2022 as they lost their 8th consecutive match. 

MI virtually knocked out of IPL 2022 after loss to LSG, upset fans slam team
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians continued their losing streak in IPL 2022 as they lost their 8th consecutive match. 

The Rohit Sharma and Co went down against LSG by runs on Sunday (April 24). 

This is a new IPL record as no team has lost 8 matches on the trot in the league. 

Theoretically MI still can make it, but chances of that happening is in negative. 

Upset fans reacted angrily, wanting Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard out of playing 11 from the next match while also pointing fingers at other players who failed to live up to the expectations. 

Check reactions below: 

