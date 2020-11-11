Mumbai Indians lift record 5th IPL title: Here's how cricketers, Bollywood celebs react

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on Tuesday romped to their record fifth title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a comfortable five-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the summit showdown of the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

Soon after the Mumbai franchise successfully defended their title, sports and B-town celebrities took to their social media handle to congratulate the five-time champions of the IPL.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh congratulated the Mumbai Indians on their historic win in a unique way by performing on a rap from his blockbuster movie 'Gully Boy'.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted a couple of pictures of Mumbai Indians from their historic win and lauded the players for their complete domination over the Delhi Capitals during the final clash.

"What a victory by the boys! Complete domination by @mipaltan!Well done to the players and the support staff who have continued from where they left off last year," the master blaster tweeted.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished the champions by describing the Rohit Sharma-led side's win as 'simply incredible'.

T 3617 - YEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH ..

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne congratuled the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) for making this season another huge success. He then congratulated Mumbai Indians for the victory and the Delhi franchise too for a great season.

West Indies legend Vivian Richards and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also extended their wishes to Mumbai for the historic fifth IPL title.

"Congratulations @mipaltan! Trophy #IPLFinal," Richards tweeted, while Abhishek wrote,"YESSSSS!!!!MUMBAAAAAIIIIIIIIII! Champions.... COME ON!!!@mipaltan #MIvDC #IPL2020final."

