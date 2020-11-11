हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020 Final

Mumbai Indians lift record 5th IPL title: Here's how cricketers, Bollywood celebs react

It is to be noted that Mumbai Indians have won all of their four matches against Delhi Capitals this season.    

Mumbai Indians lift record 5th IPL title: Here&#039;s how cricketers, Bollywood celebs react

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on Tuesday romped to their record fifth title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a comfortable five-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the summit showdown of the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

Soon after the Mumbai franchise successfully defended their title, sports and B-town celebrities took to their social media handle to congratulate the five-time champions of the IPL.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh congratulated the Mumbai Indians on their historic win in a unique way by performing on a rap from his blockbuster movie 'Gully Boy'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CHAMPIONS!!!!! Make that 5 BABY !!!!! @mumbaiindians

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted a couple of pictures of Mumbai Indians from their historic win and lauded the players for their complete domination over the Delhi Capitals during the final clash. 

"What a victory by the boys! Complete domination by @mipaltan!Well done to the players and the support staff who have continued from where they left off last year," the master blaster tweeted.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished the champions by describing the Rohit Sharma-led side's win as 'simply incredible'.

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne congratuled the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) for making this season another huge success. He then congratulated Mumbai Indians for the victory and the Delhi franchise too for a great season.

West Indies legend Vivian Richards and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also extended their wishes to Mumbai for the historic fifth IPL title.

"Congratulations @mipaltan! Trophy #IPLFinal," Richards tweeted, while Abhishek wrote,"YESSSSS!!!!MUMBAAAAAIIIIIIIIII! Champions.... COME ON!!!@mipaltan #MIvDC #IPL2020final."

 

Congratulations @mipaltan!  #IPLFinal

 

Chasing a 157-run target, Rohit Sharma skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock of 68 besides sharing over 40-run partnership each with Quinton de Kock (20), Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33 not out) to help Mumbai Indians cross the mark in 18.4 overs and dent Delhi Capitals' hopes of achieving their maiden IPL glory.

Earlier during the clash, first-time finalist Delhi made a worst start to their innings, losing openers Marcus Stoinis (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) and first-drop Ajinkya Rahane (2) inside just 22 runs.

Subsequently, skipper Shreyas Iyer (65) then led from the front by not only notching up a half-century but also stitched a crucial stand of 96 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket to power Delhi Capitals to a decent total of 156/7.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of three for 30. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jayant Yadav contributed with two and a wicket, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
IPL 2020 FinalMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsRanveer SinghAmitabh BachchanSachin tendulkarMI vs DC
Next
Story

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul wins coveted Orange Cap
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M9S

DNA: DNA test of Silent Voters’ role in Bihar election