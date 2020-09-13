हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians pacer breaks a stump into two pieces during training sessions - Watch

Mumbai Indians' New Zealand recruit Trent Boult is fully prepared for upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season and left-arm pacer is sweating it out during the training sessions of the MI.

The IPL franchise on Saturday (September 12) shared a video on their official Twitter handle in which Boult can be seen training in full steam. The New Zealand star bowler can be seen training under the watchful eyes of MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene. During the training session, Boult delivered a ball that hit the middle stump and broke it into two pieces. "Clean Boult! Trent has arrived," Mumbai Indians captioned the video.

MI managed to recruit Boult after a successful trade off with Delhi Capitals before the annual IPL auction in December 2019.

It is to be noted that the Mumbai Indians have always recreuited some top fast bowlers including Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga – the most successful bowler in IPL history.

However, the MI will miss Malinga this season as the Sri Lankar pacer has decided to skip IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. 

In the absence of Malinga, Mumbai Indians will be dependent on Jasprit Bumrah, Boult and Mitchell McClenaghan to share the new ball.

The defending champions are scheduled to start their title defence against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. 

IPL 2020, Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult
