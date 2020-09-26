हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma carrying an astonishing nine bats with him for Indian Premier League 2020

The star batsman emphasized that he is carrying so many bats as a precautionary measure as the T20 format requires a lot of hitting and thus there's always a chance of the bat getting broken

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma carrying an astonishing nine bats with him for Indian Premier League 2020
File Photo

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has said that he is carrying an astonishing nine bats with him in the UAE for the ongoing IPL 2020.

In a video posted from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians, the star batsman emphasized the tough times amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and that he is carrying so many bats as a precautionary measure said:

"During the IPL and T20 format, my bat usually lasts for a month or two. Especially now that we know that the times are tough, we do not know if the courier will reach on time so I have taken around nine bats with me," he added.

Rohit further said that the longevity of a bat depends upon the format that he is playing. While usually his bats last for 4-5 months, in the T20 format because of a lot of hitting, a bat only lasts  1-2 months in his case.

"My bat usually lasts long, pretty long. I would say about four to five months. But in the end, everything depends on the format I am playing. When you are playing the T20 format, you need to do a lot of hitting. A lot of innovative shots you need to practice so there are chances that your bat might break."

The Mumbai Indians talisman, Sharma, was in rampant form in his side’s 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored a brilliant 80 (off 54 balls; 4x3, 6x6) to set the tone for his team’s magnificent total of 195/5. Chasing the target, KKR batsmen folded up for a paltry 146 from their allotted quota of 20 overs. Mumbai thus bounced back from their 5-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.

Mumbai Indians will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28.  

IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma, IPL 13, Indian Premier League, IPL in UAE
Indian Premier League 2020, Match 8: SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders look to open account
