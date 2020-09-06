Mumbai Indians to start title defence against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 opener: Full schedule here

Dubai: The IPL Governing Council on Sunday (September 6, 2020) announced the schedule for Indian Premier League 2020 where defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Dubai will host its first game on September 20 when Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on September 21 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

See the complete schedule:

There will be 10 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST and 6:00 PM UAE time.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later.