Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: 5 battles to watch out for in IPL 2020 Final

We have reached the big stage, the grandest stage of the year – The IPL 2020 Final, which begins tonight (November 10). The top two sides in the points table Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will vie for the top honors after almost two grueling months in the UAE. Mumbai Indians have already beaten Delhi Capitals three times this season.

Before the Final commences, we take a brief look at some of the titanic battles that will take place in this grandest fixture between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada

It’s been a tournament of two halves for Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma – he looked brilliant before his hamstring injury but ever since he returned, he has failed to score and looks like a meek shadow of himself. While opening the batting today, he would look to come out all guns blazing against the Capitals spearhead and the current Purple Cap holder – the mighty Kagiso Rabada, who has 29 wickets from 16 games.

Suryakumar Yadav vs R Ashwin

Mumbai’s middle order this season has been carried by the very dependable Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar has played several gritty knocks under pressure this season and has come out on top in almost all of them. He has 461 runs to his name from 14 innings. Delhi’s spin attack is spearheaded by the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin. It’s a very big clash that is bound to happen in the middle overs.

Hardik Pandya vs Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is Delhi’s second highest wicket taker this season with 20 wickets and is becoming a star performer in the death bowlers. In this game, however, he will meet his adversary the best finisher of the modern game – Hardik Pandya, who has 278 runs from 12 innings at a strike-rate of 182.89 – It’s Nortje’s rapid pace against Hardik’s rapid strike-rate.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shikhar Dhawan

The battle of the two in-form players. The two are evenly matched – Bumrah is second in the race for the Purple Cap (27 wickets) while Dhawan is second in the race for the Orange Cap (603 runs). Dhawan would want his revenge as Bumrah had clean bowled him in their last game (Qualifier 1).

Trent Boult vs Shreyas Iyer

Trent boult is third on the Purple Cap list with 22 wickets and has been Mumbai’s go to bowler for the opening breakthroughs. In case he gives them those early breakthroughs, he will find his even match in Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, who will be inching to get back amongst the runs.