Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: A look at Orange Cap race before IPL 2020 Final

Before the grandest fixture of them all, the IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kicks-off on November 10, there is another battle bubbling up alongside it – the race for the Orange Cap. Capitals’ star opener Shikhar Dhawan has the chance to walk away with the prestigious cap.

It’s been a while since Kings XI Punjab were dumped out of IPL 2020 but their skipper and talisman KL Rahul is still holding the Orange Cap with an astonishing 670 runs from his 14 league games. The fact that the opening batsman was on top of the charts throughout this edition and is still leading the race is a perfect ode to his consistency.

The only player who can take the prized Orange Cap away from Rahul is Delhi Capitals’ batting stalwart Shikhar Dhawan, who currently has 603 runs from 16 games. Dhawan needs at least 68 runs to take home the Cap – something he would fancy with the form he is in. Dhawan has been instrumental in the Capitals success in the tournament – paving the way for their maiden entry into the IPL Final.

Dhawan’s runs have come at an average of 46.38 and a strike-rate of 145.65. He has scored two breathtaking centuries and four half-centuries. If he’s able to provide a big start to the Capitals today, then the underdogs Delhi, can top the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

SRH skipper David Warner is third on the list with 548 runs but his tournament is over and it is up to the southpaw Dhawan to grab this amazing opportunity and etch his name in the history books.