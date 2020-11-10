हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: A look at the Purple Cap race before IPL 2020 Final

The top three players of the Purple Cap race will all take the field in tonight's IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Capitals' Kagiso Rabada is the current Purple Cap holder with 29 wickets.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: A look at the Purple Cap race before IPL 2020 Final
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

We are right on the cusp of the biggest sporting event of the year – the IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. While Mumbai are the defending champions and have won the competition a record four times, Delhi will be gunning for their maiden crown.

Before the titanic clash kicks-off at Dubai, we take a brief look at the Purple Cap race that has got everyone talking.

The top three players in the Purple Cap race will all be playing today – a big reason why these sides are where they are. Capitals’ spearhead Kagiso Rabada leads the charts with 29 wickets from 16 games, closely followed by Mumbai’s bowling talisman Jasprit Bumrah, who has 27 wickets.

It must be noted, however, that Bumrah has played two lesser games than Rabada – playing just 14 games as he was rested for one game while Delhi played an extra game after losing their Qualifier 1 against Mumbai.

Bumrah has 27 wickets from 14 games and boasts of a better economy rate than Rabada at 6.71 compared with 8.23 respectively which means that if the duo were tied on the same number of wickets, then Bumrah will walk away with the Purple Cap.

It is an obvious prediction that one amongst these two stalwarts will take home the prized cap with Mumbai’s Trent Boult sitting way behind at the third spot with 22 wickets.

The stats speak for themselves and these three bowlers have been vital cogs in the wheel for their side’s tremendous success. They will all be inching for a big performance in this grand fixture.

