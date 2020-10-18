Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 36: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

In the Match 36 of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians will square off with KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are curently standing at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with six victories from eight matches. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are languishing down at the bottom of the standings with just two wins in hand.

Both the sides will head into their upcoming clash on the back of their eight-wicket wins.Quinton de Kock's blistering knock of 78 runs saw Mumbai Indians seal an easy win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while the Punjab franchise overcome Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last over in their previous match.

In the last encounter between the two sides this season, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a knock of 70 runs before Kieron Pollard (47*) and Hardik Pandya (30*) also made notable contributions to guide Mumbai Indians to a 48-run victory over Kings XI Punjab.

While Mumbai will look to extend their five-match winning streak, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to settle scores against the Rohit Sharma-led side and secure their third win of this season.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over Kings XI going into the match. The two teams have faced each other in a total of 25 matches, with Rohit's side holding a 14-11 lead over Rahul's franchise.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have won three out of four matches in Dubai. Kings XI, on the other hand, have clinched victories in three out of five games they have played so far at this venue.

Some of the players of MI and KXIP will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

Mumbai opener Rohit Sharma is just 21 runs short of completing 4,000 IPL runs, while Quinton de Kock requires just one dismissal to complete 50 IPL dismissals.

Chris Gayle, who played his first match of the season for KXIP in their last clash against RCB, needs 89 more runs to reach 1,500 IPL runs for KXIP.

Skipper KL Rahul, on the other hand, is just four sixes and 75 runs short of completing 100 IPL sixes and 2,500 IPL runs, respectively.

When to watch?

The match between DC and CSK which will be the second match of the double-header will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

MI vs KXIP, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (captain),Quinton de Kock, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Probable XIs:

Kings XI Punjab Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson