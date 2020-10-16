Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 32: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians will battle it out with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 32 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is occupying the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with five wins from seven games. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are standing at the fourth spot in the eight-team standings with four wins in hand.

Though Mumbai Indians did not have a dream start to their campaign as they slumped to a five-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the four-time winners have won five out of six games since then.

Besides MI, KKR's other defeats in the ongoing lucrative T20 tournament came against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum and seal yet another victory to climb to the top of the standings, KKR will look to settle the scores in the two teams' second tie of the IPL 2020.

Ahead of the clash, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as the captain of the KKR and handed over the reins to England's Eoin Morgan.

Karthik has made the decision to stand down from the position as he wants to focus on his batting more.

Notably, Mumbai Indians have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides, having clinched victories in 20 out of 26 matches they have played so far against the KKR.

In fact, the Mumbai-based franchise also won the previous encounter between the two teams when Rohit Sharma's blistering knock of 80 runs guided the defending champions to a 49-run victory in Abu Dhabi in September.

Talking about the two sides' record at this venue, Mumbai Indians have won four out of their six matches at this stadium, while KKR registered victories in four out of seven games they have played here.

Meanwhile, some of the players of MI and KKR will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

While skipper Rohit needs 56 runs to complete 4,000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians, fast bowler Trent Boult is just a wicket shy of 50 IPL wickets.

Andrew Russell requires 29 runs and 87 runs, respectively to complete 1500 IPL runs and 1500 runs for his franchise.Eoin Morgan needs five more sixes to reach 50 IPL sixes.



When to watch?

The match between RCB and KKRwill kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

MI vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravorthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna/Kuldeep Yadav

SQUADS:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy