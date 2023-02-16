Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League 2023 Schedule: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co to Take on Gujarat Giants in Opening Clash

Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the Women's Premier Legaue 2023 (WPL 2023) vs Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 4. The MI's women's team is quite a strong one, boasting of names like Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver and Hayley Matthews. Even the Indian domestic talent has some quality. Not to forget, the Mumbai Indians have also bought Yastika Bhatia, who is a solid opener and is a India player. MI are five-time champions in IPL. Much of their success in the IPL was to do with experienced T20 players like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard among others. They have tried to put the same formula in place for WPL.

The first step that MI took reflects of this ideology of theirs. MI hired legends Charlotte Edwards and Jhulan Goswami as head coach and mentor of the team. Edwards is a T20 World Cup-winning captain. Jhulan is the most successful pacer ever, in terms of wickets. With so much experience, the cricketers are going to stay on track. Now with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain, they have a leader who has developed a strong Indian outfit after she took over the leadership role from Mithali Raj.

Speaking about the new coaching team, MI owner Nita Ambani had said, “I am sure that under Charlotte's brilliant leadership and with the able support of our bowling coach and mentor Jhulan and our batting coach Devieka, our women's team will build on and carry forward MI’s iconic legacy. I look forward to working closely with our coaches and the entire team on this very exciting journey ahead."

Here is Mumbai Indians' WPL 2023 schedule:

March 4 – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 9 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 12 – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians (Brabourne stadium) – 7.30PM

March 14 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants (Branourne Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 18 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 20 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (DY Patil Stadium) – 3.30 PM