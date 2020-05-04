Murali Vijay asks Ellyse Perry for dinner, Australian woman cricketer gives hilarious reply

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the players are switching to social media to keep their fans entertainer. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to engaging in Question and Answer Sessions, the cricketers are making sure to stay in contact with their followers amid lockdown.

Last month, Indian Test batsman Murali Vijay also took to his official Instagram handle and engaged in a live session with his fans.

One of the fans asked Vijay to name two cricketers with whom he would love to have dinner with.

Replying to the same, Vijay said that he would like to go on a dinner with Australian women's cricket Ellyse Perry because she is very beautiful.

The Indian Test opener further said that the second cricketer he would love to have dinner with is star opener Shikhar Dhawan as he is a funny person and that he would speak in Hindi while he will be conversing in Tamil said.

"Ellyse Perry. She is very beautiful. I want to have dinner with her. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a funny guy and he will speak in Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil," Murali Vijay had said during the Instagram Live.

Now, top-ranked woman all-rounder in ODIs, Ellyse Perry, has now come forward and gave a hilarious reply to Vijay's comments.

Perry said that it was very kind of him to pick her name before mockingly commenting that she hopes he is going to pay after the dinner.

“I hope he is paying. That is very kind of him. I am flattered,” said Perry, who is currently with her family at Melbourne, said in an Instagram live session.

Vijay, who made his last appearance for the national side against Australia in Perth in 2018, was set to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)--which has now been postponed indifinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.