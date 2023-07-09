Ex-CSK Star, MS Dhoni's Teammate To Play With Shahid Afridi In This New T10 League

Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Murali Vijay has joined New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 League set to be played this year. Vijay has joined former Pakistan and Sri Lanka cricketers - Misbah Ul Haq, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal and Shahid Afridi as the pre-daft signings by New York Warriors.

Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, TM Dilshan and Murali Vijay have been announced as pre-draft signings by New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 League pic.twitter.com/nUat5Wgs7m July 8, 2023

Vijay also shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings and Team India. Murali holds a great bond with Dhoni as he made his Test, ODI, and T20I debut for India under the leadership of MS Dhoni. (ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma, Cricketers Likely To Play Last ODI WC - In Pics)

"I think there is not much guidance which is required at that level, but Dhoni’s support was very much required for all the youngsters like myself, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma. Everybody played along the same time. He was like that elder brother guiding us all along. It was a great relationship to have," said Vijay about his journey with Dhoni.

Shahid Afridi Slams PCB For Refusing To Play In Ahmedabad

As the focus now shifts towards the ODI World Cup, scheduled to commence in October in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to finalise the remaining details, particularly concerning the crucial matter of PCB's apprehension towards the highly anticipated group game against India in Ahmedabad. This stance by the PCB has irked former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who questioned the logic behind their refusal to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?” Afridi questioned.