Bangladesh's veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim on became the first-ever Bangladeshi batter to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket on Wednesday (May 18). Along with this huge achievement, Rahim also became highest run-scorer for his country in the longest format of the game.

Mushfiqur accomplished this feat during Bangladesh's first Test match against Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The veteran batter shared an unbroken partnership of 165 runs with Litton Das 88*, to guide Bangladesh to 385/3 after Sri Lanka's 397.

Two runs off a delivery by pacer Asitha Fernando on the fourth day of the match took the batter to this twin accomplishment. He overtook stylish southpaw Tamim Iqbal to become the highest run-scorer of his side.

Iqbal currently has 4,981 test runs. In 2015, Iqbal had taken overtaken former captain Habibul Bashar's tally of 3,026 runs to become the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in tests. The opening batter was also going to reach the 5,000 Test runs mark but unfortunately he got injured and had to retire on 133 runs, he is now 19 runs short to become the second man in Bangladesh cricket to achieve the huge feat.

Having kicked off his career in 2005, Mushfiqur's debut was against England at Lords and he is Bangladesh's most experienced Test cricketer, currently playing in his 81st Test.

Mushfiqur is also the longest-serving international cricketer for his country. He has also made 6697 runs in ODIs and 1495 in T20Is.

With ANI inputs