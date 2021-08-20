हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan points out Sachin Tendulkar's weakness, says THIS about Virender Sehwag

Notably, Muttiah Muralitharan had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar a total of 13 times in his career, only Australia`s Brett Lee got the better of the Indian great on 14 occasions.

Muttiah Muralitharan points out Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s weakness, says THIS about Virender Sehwag
Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (File Photo)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed that Little Master Sachin Tendulkar had a slight weakness against off-spin bowling.

Member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and 530+ ODI wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages over six wickets per Test match.

"For Sachin, there was no fear to bowl because he won`t hurt you. Unlike Sehwag who can hurt you. Because he [Sachin Tendulkar] will protect his wicket, he is a good reader of the ball and he knows the technique," Muttiah told ESPNCricinfo.

"I felt in my career, Sachin had a small weakness against off-spin. With leg-spin he smashes but off-spin somehow he had the difficulty because I got him out so many times. And lots of off-spinners also got him so many times, I have seen it," he pointed.

"I don`t know, I never spoke to him regarding this, that why `you aren`t comfortable with off-spin.` I felt in my mind he had a little bit of weakness that`s why I got little bit of advantage compared to other players. Sachin is a difficult player, it`s very hard to get him out," the spin legend further said. 

