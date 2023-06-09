topStoriesenglish2619667
'My Best Is Yet To Come', Rahane's Old Statement Goes Viral After Comeback Fifty In WTC 2023 Final

Rahane scored a fifty in his first Test innings after comeback. It came in the all-important ICC WTC 2023 final. He has also become the first India batter to score a fifty in WTC final.

Ajinkya Rahane showed great fight to score a fifty on Day 3 of the World Test Championship 2023 Final (WTC 2023). He became the first India batter to score a fifty in a World Test Championship final. At the time of writing of this article, he was nearing a Test century. Rahane's comeback has been inspiring as he was dropped from the Test squad after India failed to win an overseas in South Africa. Since then, Rahane fixed his issues, both mental and technical, to bounce back in style. He scored over 600 runs in Ranji Trophy and had a tremendous impact in the Indian Premier League 2023. In IPL 2023, he scored 326 runs for winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). What stood was his aggression and how he revamped himself during the international break. 

Thanks to the good show in domestic cricket and IPL, he got a call back to the Test team and in just the first innings since his comeback, he stroked a gritty fifty when all batters in the top-order failed to achieve anything.

Fans hailed Rahane on Twitter after his knock. One fan shared the old statement of Rahane from IPL 2023. That statement was: "My best is yet to come."

Check out the best reactions on Rahane's glorious Test comeback below:

Rahane's innings look more glorious in contrast of the performance of the other top-order batters. Openers Shubman Gill ad Rohit Sharma scored just 14 and 15 respectively. Virat Kohli got the start too but he also failed to live up to the benchmark he has set for himself. Kohli was eventually trolled for eating his lunch soon after getting out. Fans also took digs at Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for below-par performance in the first innings. Earlier, Australia posted 469 on the board after being asked to bat first. Steve Smith and Travis Head tons helped them reach that figure.   

