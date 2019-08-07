My best was not enough: Kieron Pollard

Guyana: After facing a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of India in T20I series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said that his knock in the last game was not enough to get his team over the line.

"I went and tried my best, but my best was not good enough to help the team to get over the line," Pollard told reporters in a post-match press conference.

Pollard played a knock of 58 runs from 45 balls which allowed West Indies to post 146 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted twenty overs after being asked to bat first.

"I think it is right enough, you always want to come and try to give your best, every time you step on the cricket field," he added.

When asked about Windies weakness of rotating the strike, Pollard admitted that the team is working on it and sometimes we have to play on our strength of hard-hitting."Yes, we look at that as one of the areas we need to work on and I totally agree on it. When you look at the boundary count in terms of our team and other teams we are way ahead," Pollard said.

"So, sometimes we play with our strengths and do what you are strong at and try to work on your weakness. It was a consolidated effort today," he added. The 32-year-old said the team is preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 by focusing on what is in front of the team.

"To be honest, we are preparing for the 2020 World Cup. For me personally, we have to deal with what is in front of us at a time. We have to win some matches from here in the coming series," Pollard said.

When asked about the captaining, Pollard said he is not the right person to ask and his only motive is to go on the field and give his best."I am a player and I think you are asking this to the wrong person. I come on the cricket field to give my 100 per cent and to share my experience with the younger guys in the dressing room," Pollard concluded.

India won the third T20I by seven wickets and white-washed West Indies by 3-0. India will now face Windies in the first ODI at Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 8.