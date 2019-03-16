My life isn't interesting enough for a biopic: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, one of India`s iconic cricketers, believes that his life is not interesting enough for a biopic.

With biopics on cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev gaining popularity in Bollywood, does he foresee a movie on his life?

"I am really not interested in making a biopic on me. I have a very regular, normal routine life. As an audience, even I do not want to watch it on-screen. Why would people do that then? I was approached with the proposal of a biopic a few times, but I think my life is not interesting for a biopic," Gavaskar told IANS.

Director Kabir Khan is making a film on India`s first ever victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, in which Gavaskar was a part of the winning team.

Asked if he had met the filmmaker, Gavaskar said: "Yes, I met Kabir and the kind of conversation that we had regarding the making of the film was more to do with the era of that World Cup, the journey of the team till that match. We had a conversation in that regard."

"But I think we will meet again to share inputs little later," added Gavaskar.

While discussing the controversial incident involving cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on a popular chat show, Gavaskar said that stardom is tough to handle at the beginning of one`s career.

He said: "I have to mention that it (stardom) is quite a tough thing to handle at the beginning of your career when you have to constantly improve your game and at the same time match up to the expectations of the people as a celebrity or an icon."

"That is why it is important that senior players should mentor and guide these youngsters."

Talking about how the relevance of Test Cricket in an era where T20 cricket is celebrated, Gavaskar said: "Even youngsters know that a cricketer will be remembered in history based on his performance in Test Cricket. That is classic, that is ultimate."

"But because the new generation is playing a lot of T20 and 50 over (ODI) format cricket we are scoring more runs, and Test matches have become more result oriented than draws, that used to happen earlier."

"That has also made a Test match more exciting to watch," said Gavaskar, who is considered to be one of the greatest opening batsmen in the history of Test cricket.