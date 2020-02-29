Nahida Khan replaces injured Bismah Maroof in Pakistan squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Opener Nahida Khan has been called into the Pakistan squad as a replacement for injured captain Bismah Maroof for the remainder of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Earlier in the day, Bismah was ruled out of the rest of the showpiece event due to a thumb injury she sustained during Pakistan's 42-run defeat at the hands of England in the group stage clash of the showpiece event.

Now, the ICC's Event Technical Committee approved experienced batter Nahida, who has played 59 ODIs and 53 T20Is, as Maroof's replacement.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 has approved Nahida Khan as a replacement for Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof," the ICC press release stated.

Meanwhile, Javeria Khan has been nominated as the captain.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, Chairman), Chris Tetley (ICC representative), Nick Hockley, Peter Roach (host representatives), Isa Guha, Anjum Chopra (independent nominees).