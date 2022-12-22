topStoriesenglish
Najam Sethi to take over Ramiz Raja as PCB president, check details here

Pakistan Cricket Board sacked Ramiz Raja on Wednesday from his role as Pakistan Cricket president (PCB) following the team's 3-0 defeat against England at home, which was brutally embarrassing. Raja took over in September 2021 and will be replaced by Najam Sethi, as per reports.

Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 12:55 AM IST

more to follow

