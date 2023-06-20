Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Najam Sethi Withdraws From Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Race Due To THIS Reason

Najam Sethi has officially withdrawn his candidacy for the position of chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 75-year-old former journalist and current cricket administrator, who assumed the role of interim chairman in 2022 following Ramiz Raja's resignation, made the announcement on Twitter.

Salaam everyone! I don't want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 19, 2023

In his tweet, Sethi expressed his desire to avoid becoming a source of conflict between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif, stating that the instability and uncertainty resulting from their rivalry would be detrimental to the PCB.

According to reports, Sethi and Zaka Ashraf, who has recently gained support for his potential return, have a history of competing for leadership within the Pakistan Cricket Board. In 2013 and 2014, they engaged in a lengthy legal battle over the position.