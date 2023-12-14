As cricket aficionados gear up for the final showdown between South Africa and India in the third T20 International, all eyes are on Nandre Burger, the left-arm fast bowler poised to make his international debut. Beyond the excitement of the match, here are some fascinating facets that add layers to Burger's cricketing journey and personal life.

TOSS



Proteas have won the toss and will bowl first



Nandre Burger earns his 1st cap for SA

Maharaj comes in for Jansen

Ferreira replaces Stubbs December 14, 2023

Markram's Bold Decision: Burger's T20I Debut

In the latest turn of events, South Africa's captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field in the decisive third T20I against India. Markram revealed that Nandre Burger would make his T20I debut, emphasizing the team's confidence in the left-arm quick. As the New Wanderers Stadium sets the stage for the clash, all eyes are on Burger, who has demonstrated his mettle in domestic circuits and is now ready to leave an indelible mark on the international stage. With three changes in the Proteas lineup, the anticipation is high for a thrilling encounter.

The Joburg Super Kings Connection in SA20

In the recently concluded SA20 tournament, Nandre Burger donned the colours of Joburg Super Kings, Chennai Super Kings' sister franchise. Despite a modest performance in SA20 2023, where he secured two wickets in five matches with a challenging economy rate, JSK retained him for the upcoming 2024 season, showing faith in his potential.

Off the Field: A Cape Town Connection

While Burger was born in Krugersdorp and has affiliations with Chennai Super Kings, his heart belongs to Cape Town architect Ashleigh McDonald. Celebrating their two-year anniversary, the couple's off-pitch romance provides a heartwarming narrative amid the cricketing action.

List-A Debut Under Devon Conway's Leadership

Burger's List-A career kicked off under the captaincy of CSK star Devon Conway. Representing Gauteng against North West Province in 2017, Burger's debut showcased promise despite an expensive bowling spell. It marked the initiation of what has become a promising List-A journey.

Nandre Burger: The Culinary Cricketer

Beyond the cricket field, Burger is a man of diverse talents. In 2020, he delved into the world of cooking, expressing a keen interest in participating in the Master Chef show. His passion for experimenting with recipes and engaging in activities off the field reveals a multi-dimensional personality beyond the cricketing arena.

Dismissing Root and Buttler in Red-Ball Cricket

In a noteworthy achievement, Burger made headlines in 2019 during a practice match against England's Test squad. Bowling an impressive spell of 2/101, he dismissed heavyweights Joe Root and Jos Buttler. This accomplishment underscores his capability to shine against top-tier opponents.