Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic Spark Rumors With Goa Getaway: A Playful Dig at Hardik Pandya & His Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia?

Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian actress and model, has once again captured the internet’s attention as she vacations in Goa with fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic. After her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya earlier this year, her social media updates have kept fans intrigued, especially her latest posts with Ilic. Could this be a subtle dig at Hardik’s rumoured romance with British singer Jasmin Walia? The internet sure seems to think so.

A Sun-Soaked Holiday in Goa

Natasa and Aleksandar have been sharing snippets from their Goa getaway, and their poolside antics have gone viral. In a recent Instagram post, Natasa is seen lounging on an inflatable swan, wearing a chic black swimsuit, while Ilic playfully pushes her into the pool. The lighthearted video was captioned with mermaid and wave emojis, sparking even more curiosity among fans. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and social media users wasted no time in speculating about their relationship.

This isn’t the first time Aleksandar has shared playful moments with Natasa. Earlier posts of the duo, striking poses by the pool, have been fuel for the fire. Aleksandar’s ripped physique and Natasa’s effortless glamour have made their photos the talk of the town. While the two have maintained that they are close friends, the timing of these posts—coming shortly after Hardik’s rumored romance with Jasmin Walia—has raised eyebrows.

Speculation About Hardik Pandya’s Reaction

Adding to the intrigue, Hardik Pandya was recently spotted holidaying with Jasmin Walia in Greece, sparking romance rumors. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the similarities in their photos, with matching backdrops further intensifying the speculation. Many wonder if Natasa’s poolside fun with Aleksandar is her way of subtly addressing these rumors or even sending a message to her ex.

One fan humorously commented on Instagram, “Hardik is watching from another account,” while another added, “Feeling sorry for Hardik Bhai.” The playful posts have undoubtedly drawn comparisons between Natasa and Hardik’s current lives, as their stories seem to play out on social media. Despite their separation, Natasa and Hardik have maintained a respectful relationship, especially when it comes to co-parenting their son, Agastya.

A New Chapter for Natasa

For Natasa, this holiday in Goa marks a significant chapter in her life. After announcing her separation from Hardik in July 2024, she has been focusing on herself and her son. In a joint statement, the former couple expressed that they had tried their best to make the relationship work but ultimately decided to part ways for their well-being. “This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together,” they shared. Now, Natasa seems to be embracing this new phase of her life, and her vacation with Aleksandar appears to be part of that journey.

Whether the relationship between Natasa and Aleksandar is romantic or just a strong friendship remains to be seen, but fans are clearly invested in their story. The pair have been seen enjoying each other’s company for some time, with Aleksandar even being linked to actress Disha Patani in the past. The rumor mill keeps turning, but for now, Natasa seems content in the company of her close friend as she moves forward from her past relationship.

Social Media Buzz and Public Reactions

Social media has been buzzing with reactions to Natasa and Aleksandar’s holiday snaps. While some fans are rooting for Natasa’s fresh start, others are still hung up on her relationship with Hardik, with comments ranging from supportive to speculative. With her fashion-forward poolside looks and playful interactions with Aleksandar, Natasa has undoubtedly left an impression on her followers.

Her posts showcase not just a holiday but a sense of moving on, enjoying life post-divorce, and focusing on her happiness. From chic bikinis to candid moments by the pool, Natasa has turned her Goa vacation into a vibrant spectacle, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s next for her.