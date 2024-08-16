In the age of social media, where every move of a public figure is scrutinized, Natasa Stankovic has emerged as a beacon of calm and spirituality. The actor-model, who recently parted ways with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has been at the center of a media storm, especially with rumors swirling about Pandya’s alleged relationship with singer Jasmin Walia. Yet, amidst the noise, Natasa has chosen to focus on faith, timing, and divine intervention, sharing her thoughts with her followers on Instagram.

A Message of Faith and Patience



Natasa’s recent Instagram video has resonated deeply with her followers. In the video, she speaks candidly about the importance of slowing down and allowing life to take its course. Her words, “When the time is right, the lord will make it happen. We have to slow down because the moment we slow down, we allow God to do the work. We give him space. When we slow down, that’s when we are going to go the fastest,” are a poignant reminder of the power of patience and faith.

This message, delivered with grace and sincerity, seems to be a reflection of Natasa’s current state of mind. The video, set against the backdrop of a serene park, captures her in a moment of introspection. Her emphasis on divine timing and the importance of not rushing through life is particularly telling, given the public scrutiny she has been under since her separation from Pandya.



The Rumor Mill and Public Apologies



The timing of Natasa’s post is significant. It comes amid growing speculation about Hardik Pandya’s relationship with Jasmin Walia. The rumors gained traction when both Pandya and Walia shared images from what appeared to be the same location in Greece, sparking a frenzy among fans and the media alike. Some netizens, who had previously criticized Natasa, began issuing apologies as they reconsidered their stance in light of these developments.

Natasa, however, has remained above the fray, choosing not to directly address the rumors. Instead, her focus has been on sharing positive and reflective content, reinforcing her belief in the importance of staying true to oneself and trusting in a higher power.



A New Chapter



Since her separation from Hardik Pandya in July 2024, Natasa has been living in Serbia, where she recently celebrated her son Agastya’s birthday with a Hot Wheels-themed party. The event, which she shared glimpses of on Instagram, was a joyous occasion, underscoring her commitment to co-parenting with Pandya despite their separation.



Natasa’s journey has been one of resilience and self-discovery. Her recent posts suggest a woman who is not only navigating the challenges of her personal life but also embracing the lessons that come with it. “When you surrender everything to God, that’s when you get a new name. You are not who you were but who God says you are,” she wrote in a previous post, further highlighting her spiritual growth.