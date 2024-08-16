Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778755
NewsCricket
NATASA STANKOVIC

Natasa Stankovic Reflects On Divine Timing Amid Hardik Pandya's Dating Rumors With British Singer Jasmin Walia

Natasa’s recent Instagram video has resonated deeply with her followers. In the video, she speaks candidly about the importance of slowing down and allowing life to take its course.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Natasa Stankovic Reflects On Divine Timing Amid Hardik Pandya's Dating Rumors With British Singer Jasmin Walia

In the age of social media, where every move of a public figure is scrutinized, Natasa Stankovic has emerged as a beacon of calm and spirituality. The actor-model, who recently parted ways with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has been at the center of a media storm, especially with rumors swirling about Pandya’s alleged relationship with singer Jasmin Walia. Yet, amidst the noise, Natasa has chosen to focus on faith, timing, and divine intervention, sharing her thoughts with her followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Sachin Tanwar Becomes Most Expensive Player To Record Number Of Crorepatis: Top 10 Highlights From Pro Kabaddi Auction 2024 - In Pics

A Message of Faith and Patience

Natasa’s recent Instagram video has resonated deeply with her followers. In the video, she speaks candidly about the importance of slowing down and allowing life to take its course. Her words, “When the time is right, the lord will make it happen. We have to slow down because the moment we slow down, we allow God to do the work. We give him space. When we slow down, that’s when we are going to go the fastest,” are a poignant reminder of the power of patience and faith.
This message, delivered with grace and sincerity, seems to be a reflection of Natasa’s current state of mind. The video, set against the backdrop of a serene park, captures her in a moment of introspection. Her emphasis on divine timing and the importance of not rushing through life is particularly telling, given the public scrutiny she has been under since her separation from Pandya.

The Rumor Mill and Public Apologies

The timing of Natasa’s post is significant. It comes amid growing speculation about Hardik Pandya’s relationship with Jasmin Walia. The rumors gained traction when both Pandya and Walia shared images from what appeared to be the same location in Greece, sparking a frenzy among fans and the media alike. Some netizens, who had previously criticized Natasa, began issuing apologies as they reconsidered their stance in light of these developments.
Natasa, however, has remained above the fray, choosing not to directly address the rumors. Instead, her focus has been on sharing positive and reflective content, reinforcing her belief in the importance of staying true to oneself and trusting in a higher power.

A New Chapter

Since her separation from Hardik Pandya in July 2024, Natasa has been living in Serbia, where she recently celebrated her son Agastya’s birthday with a Hot Wheels-themed party. The event, which she shared glimpses of on Instagram, was a joyous occasion, underscoring her commitment to co-parenting with Pandya despite their separation.

Natasa’s journey has been one of resilience and self-discovery. Her recent posts suggest a woman who is not only navigating the challenges of her personal life but also embracing the lessons that come with it. “When you surrender everything to God, that’s when you get a new name. You are not who you were but who God says you are,” she wrote in a previous post, further highlighting her spiritual growth.

TAGS

Natasa StankovicHardik PandyaJasmin WaliaNatasa Stankovic Instagram postHardik Pandya dating rumorsNatasa Stankovic spiritual messageHardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia relationshipNatasa Stankovic faith in divine timingHardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic separationJasmin Walia British singerNatasa Stankovic social media updateHardik Pandya new girlfriendNatasa Stankovic speaks on faithJasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya Greece vacationNatasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya splitNatasa Stankovic son AgastyaHardik Pandya relationship statusJasmin Walia InstagramNatasa Stankovic message about GodHardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia rumorsNatasa Stankovic SerbiaNatasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya divorceHardik Pandya rumored relationshipJasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya photosNatasa Stankovic video on divine timingHardik Pandya love lifeNatasa Stankovic latest newsJasmin Walia Hardik Pandya datingNatasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya marriageHardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia dating rumorsNAT
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?