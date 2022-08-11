NewsCricket
NATASA STANKOVIC

Natasa Stankovic shares HOT bikini photo with husband Hardik Pandya - Check Post

Hardik will soon leave for the Asia Cup 2022 matchups and his wife Natasa left no time to show her love for the prolific India cricketer in her story. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:52 PM IST



Natasa Stankovic shares HOT bikini photo with husband Hardik Pandya - Check Post

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shared a hot photo on her Instagram account where she can be seen wearing a black colour bikini. She is wearing a cross on her neck and some accessories in her hands, her hand tattoo is also visible in the photo. The photo also features Hardik, who can be seen wearing a tiger print bathrobe with a brown colour hat. Hardik is also wearing glasses in the photo. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Natasa shared a picture with her hubby kissing her cheek via her Instagram account. Also, Team India all-rounder and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got the opportunity to lead the national side once again in the final match with West Indies recently. Hardik will soon leave for the Asia Cup 2022 matchups and his wife Natasa left no time to show her love for the prolific India cricketer in her story. She also shared a cute picture of Hardik and son Agastya next to the story where she was being kissed by the India all-rounder.

Meanwhile, after the West Indies T20I series, India will play Asia Cup 2022. An Indian squad led by Shikhar Dhawan will play three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in the meantime. Hardik has been named in the Asia Cup squad and he will play a crucial role in India's faith in the competition. 

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar

