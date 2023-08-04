Watch: Natasa Stankovic's Viral Dance Video Lights Up Instagram, Brother-In-Law Krunal Pandya Reacts

Natasa Stankovic, the wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has set the internet on fire with her latest dance video on Instagram. The mesmerizing clip shows her gracefully dancing to the tune of the popular song "Love Me," donning a stylish white tank top, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Accompanied by a skilled dancer, Natasa's electrifying moves have captivated fans across the globe, making the video go viral on the popular social media platform. Among the admirers, her brother-in-law, Krunal Pandya, couldn't hold back his admiration and was quick to appreciate the stunning performance. However, as the Indian cricket team's skipper, Hardik Pandya, is leading the T20I series against the West Indies, fans eagerly await his reaction to the video.

Natasa's Mesmerizing Dance

In the now-viral video, Natasa Stankovic exhibits her exceptional dancing skills, gracefully moving to the beats of the song "Love Me." Her effortless charm and elegant moves have garnered immense praise from fans and followers alike. Donned in a chic white tank top, classic blue jeans, and comfortable white sneakers, Natasa exudes confidence and poise throughout the performance. The presence of a talented dancer accompanying her adds to the overall charm of the video, making it a visual treat for viewers.

Krunal Pandya's Appreciation

As the video started gaining momentum on Instagram, Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik Pandya and an established cricketer himself, couldn't resist expressing his appreciation. Krunal, known for his camaraderie and support for his family, took to the comments section and showered praise on Natasa's dance skills. His encouraging words further fueled the video's popularity, with fans celebrating the camaraderie within the Pandya family.

Hardik Pandya's Reaction

While Krunal has lauded Natasa's performance, fans eagerly await the reaction of Indian cricket team captain Hardik Pandya. As he is leading the team in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, his social media activity might be limited during this crucial period. However, it is only a matter of time before he acknowledges his wife's mesmerizing dance and expresses his admiration for her talent and dedication.

India vs West Indies T20I Series

In the midst of Natasa's viral video, the Indian cricket team, led by Hardik Pandya, took on the West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Opting to bowl first, India's strong bowling attack restricted the West Indies to 149/6 in 20 overs. Bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal impressed with two wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya scalped one each.

Despite a challenging moment when Hardik was seen crying during the national anthem prior to the match, he led his team with determination and focus. The emotional moment stirred the hearts of fans, highlighting the immense pride and passion the players carry for their nation.