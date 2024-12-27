Nathan Lyon Mocks Rohit Sharma, Asks KL Rahul: 'What Did You Do Wrong To Bat One Down?' - Watch Video

AUS vs IND: The ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been nothing short of dramatic. Adding spice to the contest, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon took a cheeky dig at Indian batter KL Rahul, questioning his change in batting position.

The incident unfolded shortly after India’s captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just three runs off five balls. As Rahul walked in at No.3, Lyon—known for his competitive edge—mockingly asked, “What did you do wrong to bat one down?” The comment was a jibe at India’s decision to shuffle their batting order. Rohit, who had batted at No.6 in the previous Tests, returned to his original opening role, pushing Rahul to No.3.

Nathan Lyon to KL Rahul : what did you do wrong to bat one down.pic.twitter.com/uPlU04kK8M https://t.co/IGkfacq04m — Rathore (@BCCI_) December 27, 2024

Rohit’s move to open the innings backfired, with his brief stay at the crease adding to his recent struggles in Test cricket. Despite Lyon’s remarks, Rahul remained composed and focused, forming a steady 43-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second wicket. Rahul’s innings, however, ended at 24 runs off 42 balls when he fell to Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

The drama didn’t end there. Earlier in the Test, Rohit’s decision to drop Shubman Gill for Washington Sundar raised eyebrows. Adding fuel to the fire, former India captain Virat Kohli was involved in a heated altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. Kohli’s deliberate shoulder-bump and subsequent verbal exchange with Konstas earned him a fine of 20% of his match fee and a demerit point.

In another bizarre turn of events, Day 2 witnessed a pitch intruder breaching MCG’s security. The individual briefly shared the field with Kohli before being escorted away by security personnel.

As the match progresses, the MCG Test has become a blend of intense cricket and off-field controversies. With two days left in the game, fans are eagerly awaiting more thrilling moments from this high-stakes clash between cricketing giants.