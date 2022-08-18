NewsCricket
NETHERLANDS VS PAKISTAN 2022

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NED vs PAK 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, 230 PM IST, August 18

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan will look to wrap up the three-match ODI series when they face hosts Netherlands in the second ODI at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, on Thursday (August 18). Babar Azam’s side are leading the series 1-0 after their 16-run win in the first ODI on Tuesday.

The visitors posted an impressive 314/6 with opener Fakhar Zaman scoring a century and skipper Babar Azam chipping in with 74 in the middle-order. All-rounder Shadab Khan smashed an unbeaten 48 lower down the order.

Netherlands gave Pakistan a fright, led by skipper Scott Edwards’ 71 not out and batters Vikramjit Singh and Tom Cooper scoring 65 each. But Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up three wickets each to ensure a win for Pakistan.

Match Details

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Date & Time: August 18 at 230 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

NED vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Tom Cooper, Babar Azam, Vikramjit Singh, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Bad de Leede, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Vivian Kingma

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

NED vs PAK 2nd ODI Predicted 11

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Live Tv

