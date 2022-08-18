NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NED vs PAK 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, 230 PM IST, August 18
Netherlands vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NED vs PAK, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Pakistan will look to wrap up the three-match ODI series when they face hosts Netherlands in the second ODI at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, on Thursday (August 18). Babar Azam’s side are leading the series 1-0 after their 16-run win in the first ODI on Tuesday.
The visitors posted an impressive 314/6 with opener Fakhar Zaman scoring a century and skipper Babar Azam chipping in with 74 in the middle-order. All-rounder Shadab Khan smashed an unbeaten 48 lower down the order.
Netherlands gave Pakistan a fright, led by skipper Scott Edwards’ 71 not out and batters Vikramjit Singh and Tom Cooper scoring 65 each. But Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up three wickets each to ensure a win for Pakistan.
Match Details
Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI
Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
Date & Time: August 18 at 230 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app
NED vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards, Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Tom Cooper, Babar Azam, Vikramjit Singh, Fakhar Zaman
All-rounders: Bad de Leede, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Vivian Kingma
Captain: Babar Azam
Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman
NED vs PAK 2nd ODI Predicted 11
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Live Tv
More Stories