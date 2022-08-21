Babar Azam-led Pakistan will have a golden chance to inflict a 3-0 clean sweep over Netherlands in their own backyard when the two sides meet each other in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday (August 21). Pakistan won the first ODI by 16 runs while winning the second game by a margin of 7 wickets. Their captain Babar has been in tremendous form at the moment, with two quality fifties in the two games so far. He will look to convert the fifties into a big hundred in the 3rd ODI. The 2nd ODI saw Mohammad Rizwan also play a crafty knock. With plenty of runs to score in the chase and Babar back to the hut, Rizwan ensured there were no further hiccups as he stroked a 69 off 82 balls to see his side through and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. His knock included 6 fours and 1 six each.

Not to forget, the contribution from Agha Salman as well who played a quickfire knock of 50 off 35 balsl that included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

With the ball, Haris Rauf has been exceptional as he picked 3 wickets in the Thursday game vs Netherlands. But a word for Naseen Shah as well. He has been having a great time in Netherlands, picking wickets in the first over of his spell, a habit that Shaheen Shah Afridi has developed. Shaheen, who has been ruled out of Asa Cup 2022, due to an injury has not played a single game vs Netherlands in this series but thanks to Naseem's outbursts in the first spell, his absence has not been felt yet.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Imam ul Haq

Vice-captain: Stephan Myburgh

Suggested Playing XI for Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad