West Indies will take on hosts Netherlands in first of three-match ODI series beginning in Amstelveen on Tuesday (May 31). Led by new WI skipper Nicholas Pooran, who takes charge for the first time after Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

Pooran, 26, has previously captained West Indies in two ODIs and eight T20Is and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, and was confirmed as Kieron Pollard's successor earlier this month after serving as his deputy in recent years.

“I’ll try my best to lead from the front,” Pooran said at a virtual press conference on Friday. “I want to talk the talk and walk the walk.”

It will be the third ODI between both the teams having played the last ODI in the 2011 ODI World Cup. West Indies have won both the previous matches by huge margins. The Netherlands are missing several experienced players who are playing County Cricket in England and a lot of players might be making their debut in this game.

Match Details

Netherlands vs West Indies, First ODI

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Date & Time: May 31st at 2:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

NED vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Akeal Hossain, Fred Klaasen, Jayden Seales

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

NED vs WI Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klassen, Max O Dowd, Tony Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Phillippe Boissevain, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru.

West Indies: Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh.