West Indies will take on hosts Netherlands in first of three-match ODI series beginning in Amstelveen on Tuesday (May 31). Led by new WI skipper Nicholas Pooran, who takes charge for the first time after Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket last month.
Pooran, 26, has previously captained West Indies in two ODIs and eight T20Is and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, and was confirmed as Kieron Pollard's successor earlier this month after serving as his deputy in recent years.
“I’ll try my best to lead from the front,” Pooran said at a virtual press conference on Friday. “I want to talk the talk and walk the walk.”
It will be the third ODI between both the teams having played the last ODI in the 2011 ODI World Cup. West Indies have won both the previous matches by huge margins. The Netherlands are missing several experienced players who are playing County Cricket in England and a lot of players might be making their debut in this game.
Match Details
Netherlands vs West Indies, First ODI
Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen
Date & Time: May 31st at 2:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Fancode
NED vs WI Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Scott Edwards
Batters: Max O’Dowd, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks
All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Romario Shepherd
Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Akeal Hossain, Fred Klaasen, Jayden Seales
Captain: Nicholas Pooran
Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell
NED vs WI Probable Playing XI
Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klassen, Max O Dowd, Tony Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Phillippe Boissevain, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru.
West Indies: Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh.