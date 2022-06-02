हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Netherlands vs West Indies 2022

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NED vs WI Second ODI at VRA Cricket Groud, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM IST June 2

Netherlands vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands vs West Indies Second ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NED vs WI, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NED vs WI Second ODI at VRA Cricket Groud, Amstelveen, 2:30 PM IST June 2
West Indies will take on Netherlands in the second ODI in Amstelveen on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies will taken on hosts Netherlands in the second ODI at the VRA Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday (June 2). WI lead the ODI series 1-0 after their comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first ODI on Tuesday thanks to opener Shai Hope’s unbeaten century.

It was a memorable day for the Windies as an unbeaten 119 by Shai Hope helped them outplay the Netherlands in every department. With this, they lead the three-match series 1-0. The match was reduced to 45 overs per side after rain.

Put to bat first, the Netherlands put up a fighting 240/7 in their 45 overs. Though there were standout knocks, the Dutch struggled with the mix of spin and pace that the Windies threw at their batting attack. Vikramjit Singh (47), Max O’Dowd (39) and all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru (58 not out) were standout performers for the Dutch, guiding their side to a respectable total.

Akeal Hosein (2/29) and Kyle Mayers (2/50) were the best bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, and Hayden Walsh got a scalp each. Chasing 241, West Indies got off an amazing start, with wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks (60) putting up a 120-run stand for the first wicket.

Hope dismantled the Dutch bowling attack, scoring an unbeaten 119 off 130 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. The Netherlands simply had no answer for the beating Hope gave with his willow. Though after the dismissal of Brooks, they got two early wickets in form of Nkrumah Bonner (0) and Nicholas Pooran, who could register only seven runs in his first innings as a captain.

Match Details

Netherlands vs West Indies, Second ODI

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Date & Time: June 2nd at 2:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

NED vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Rovman Powell, Brandon King

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Kyle Mayers, Pieter Seelar

Bowlers: Akeal Hossain, Alzarri Joseph, Teja Nidamanuru

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-Captain: Max O’Dowd

NED vs WI Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Max O’Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjeet Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Nkrumah Bonner

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Netherlands vs West Indies 2022Netherland vs West IndiesNED vs WI Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsShai HopeBrandon KingNicholas PooranMax O'Dowd
Next
Story

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs NZ First Test at Lord’s, London, 3:30 PM IST June 2 to 6

Must Watch

PT3M16S

Namaste India: What is Putin's plan after Ukraine?