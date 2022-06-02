Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies will taken on hosts Netherlands in the second ODI at the VRA Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday (June 2). WI lead the ODI series 1-0 after their comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first ODI on Tuesday thanks to opener Shai Hope’s unbeaten century.

It was a memorable day for the Windies as an unbeaten 119 by Shai Hope helped them outplay the Netherlands in every department. With this, they lead the three-match series 1-0. The match was reduced to 45 overs per side after rain.

Put to bat first, the Netherlands put up a fighting 240/7 in their 45 overs. Though there were standout knocks, the Dutch struggled with the mix of spin and pace that the Windies threw at their batting attack. Vikramjit Singh (47), Max O’Dowd (39) and all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru (58 not out) were standout performers for the Dutch, guiding their side to a respectable total.

Akeal Hosein (2/29) and Kyle Mayers (2/50) were the best bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, and Hayden Walsh got a scalp each. Chasing 241, West Indies got off an amazing start, with wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks (60) putting up a 120-run stand for the first wicket.

Hope dismantled the Dutch bowling attack, scoring an unbeaten 119 off 130 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. The Netherlands simply had no answer for the beating Hope gave with his willow. Though after the dismissal of Brooks, they got two early wickets in form of Nkrumah Bonner (0) and Nicholas Pooran, who could register only seven runs in his first innings as a captain.

Match Details

Netherlands vs West Indies, Second ODI

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Date & Time: June 2nd at 2:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

NED vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Rovman Powell, Brandon King

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Kyle Mayers, Pieter Seelar

Bowlers: Akeal Hossain, Alzarri Joseph, Teja Nidamanuru

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-Captain: Max O’Dowd

NED vs WI Probable Playing XI

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Max O’Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjeet Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Nkrumah Bonner