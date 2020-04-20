'Need to have word with you': Chris Lynn trolls David Warner's latest dance video with wife

Australia's top-order batsman Chris Lynn has trolled his teammate and swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner after the latter recently posted a Tiktok video of him dancing with his wife.

Warner, who has been on video-sharing spree these days when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus outbreak, once again took to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared a Tiktok post of him where in he could be seen shaking legs with his better half Candice on The Weekend's hit song 'Blinding Lights'.

"Two battler Tik Tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1," he captioned the video.

However, it seemed that Lynn was not much impressed with Warner's dancing skills as he said that he wants to have a word with the Australian opener.

"David we need to have a word," he commented.

In reply, Warner said, " @lynny_50 about what, I'm 33 and no idea about what's happening. Can you help me pleaseeeeee."

Warner, who made his debut on social networking app Tiktok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae last week, earlier also shared a video of him enjoying a session of boxing with his daughters during this forced break from cricket due to coronavirus pandemic.

"They just love doing what @candywarner1 and I do with training, what can you say?? "OK", Warner captioned the post along with the video on Instagram.

On Saturday, Warner posted a video which he made on Tiktok wherein he could be seen dancing with his daughter Indi-Rae on Bollywood popular song ‘ Sheila ki Jawani.’

Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, which was due to take place from March 29 but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.