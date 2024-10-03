Former India player Harbhajan Singh feels that the Indian women’s team needs to be careful of the Australian team led by Alyssa Healy in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian team has been placed alongside the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in the 9th edition of the tournament, which started on October 3.

While talking to Star Sports, Harbhajan stated that the Indian team needs to be careful as Australia is a solid team and they have the most successful record in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.

“I think India needs to be very careful when playing against Australia. Looking at this group, India has Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. All these matches will definitely be important. But one match that I think will be a little tough is the India-Australia match," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

"Australia is a good team, even though these matches are being played in Dubai, on subcontinent pitches that might not suit them as much as their home conditions. But Australia, no matter where they play, are hard to beat. So, the biggest challenge for India maybe Australia. Sri Lanka, too, after their recent series win against India, will be confident when they play against India. So, that will also be a good contest,” he further added.

“Team India will be the team to beat in this tournament. The World Cup is about to start, and I think India’s team is very strong. They have both experience and youth. Harman is in good form, Smriti is in good form, and Deepti is an unbelievable spinner. They are a very capable team and have been playing very good cricket. The unit looks solid. If Team India plays good cricket overall, I believe they will win this tournament,” Harbhajan said.

Team India has performed well in the recent editions of the tournament as they reached the semi-finals in 2018 and 2023 and also ended as the runners-up in the 2020 edition.