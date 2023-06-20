topStoriesenglish2624172
Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No 10 Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction And More: When And Where To Watch NRK Vs ITT LIVE In India?

Nellai Royal Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in match No. 10 of the TNPL 2023 season on Tuesday.

Tamil Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season will have Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will be locking horns with each other on Tuesday night in match no. 10 of the season.

Vijay Shankar's ITT are yet to register their first win of the season and they would be keen on doing that tonight against a team who have not lost both their games played in this edition of TNPL so far.

Here are all the details about Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10

When is Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 going to take place?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 will take place on Tuesday, June 20.

Where is Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 going to take place?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 will be held at NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

What time will Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 start?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 will start at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 on TV in India?

The Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 in India?

The livestreaming of Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 will be available on Fancode website and app.

Dream11 Prediction

Wicket keepers: Ajitesh Guruswamy, Tushar Raheja

Batters: K Vishal Vaidhya, Nidhish Rajagopal, S Radhakrishnan

All-rounders: Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek

Bowlers: Sai Kishore, S Mohan Prasath, M Poiyamozhi

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 10 Predicted 11

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, R Mithun, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshay Jain S, Sandeep Warrier, Sri Neranjan (impact player)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, S Radhakrishnan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, Sai Kishore (c), S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy (impact player)

