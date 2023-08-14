Latest Cricket News: Nepal Announces Squad For Asia Cup 2023, Rohit Paudel Named Captain

Nepal's cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the Asia Cup 2023, where the nation's team is set to make a historic debut on August 30th (Wednesday) against Pakistan. The tournament holds great significance for Nepal as they have managed to qualify for this prestigious event for the very first time, etching their name into international cricket history. The formidable Group A consists of Nepal, India, and Pakistan, pitting them against cricket giants. Despite the odds, Nepal is gearing up for a powerful performance, led by the capable Rohit Paudel.

Here's a glimpse of the Nepal squad for the Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023! __



Rohit Kumar Paudel, a proficient middle-order batter, will take the helm as the team's leader, accompanied by a number of promising new talents.#ACC pic.twitter.com/xVdxPv69aw — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 14, 2023

As the skipper for Nepal's One Day International (ODI) team, Paudel has not only shouldered leadership responsibilities but has also exhibited commendable prowess on the field. He's all set to guide the team in the Asia Cup 2023 and inspire his players to leave an indelible mark on the tournament.

In the opening positions, Nepal is expected to rely on the dynamic duo of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. Bhurtel, who has been a standout performer, boasts an impressive record of 544 runs in 19 ODIs this year, including a century and three half-centuries. On the other hand, Aasif Sheikh, a skilled wicketkeeper, adds depth to the opening partnership with his tally of 532 runs in 18 games at an average of 33.25, marked by four fifties and a century.

The middle order of Nepal's squad showcases the talents of Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sarki, and Aarif Sheikh. Paudel's contribution of 524 runs in 20 matches, including three half-centuries, adds a steady hand in the batting lineup. Bhim Sarki's tally of 409 runs in 14 games with three half-centuries, and Aarif Sheikh's 296 runs in 15 ODIs at an average of 26.90, further strengthen Nepal's batting prowess.

While the batting prowess is noteworthy, Nepal's all-round capabilities cannot be overlooked. Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, and Pratis GC are the standout all-rounders for the team. Airee's remarkable record of 360 runs and 17 wickets showcases his diverse skills. Kushal Malla's 541 runs and 11 wickets, complemented by a century and three half-centuries, highlight his match-winning potential. Pratis GC, with his all-round abilities, adds depth to the squad.

Nepal's bowling attack is led by spin maestros Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi. Lamichhane's impressive haul of 42 wickets in 19 games this year solidifies his reputation as a top wicket-taker for the team. Rajbanshi's 18 wickets in 10 matches, with an average of 15.27, adds a valuable spin option to the team's arsenal.

In the pace department, Nepal relies on the trio of Gulsan Jha, Kishore Mahato, and Sompal Kami. With their ability to extract pace and bounce, these pacers are poised to make an impact. Karan KC, with 30 scalps in 18 games, brings a wealth of experience to the team. Gulsan Jha's 13 wickets in 13 ODIs this year, and Sompal Kami's 13 scalps, further enhance Nepal's fast-bowling contingent.

As Nepal gears up to make its historic appearance in the Asia Cup 2023, the blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents promises an exciting journey for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. With a determined spirit and a balanced squad, Nepal is all set to mark its presence on the international cricket stage.

Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Paudel (c), Asif Sheikh, Kusal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, D.S. Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Arif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal.