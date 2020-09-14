Nepal cricketer Lalit Bhandari stable after bike accident

Nepal international cricketer Lalit Bhandari is currently in a stable condition and recuperating after being severely injured in a motorbike accident that took place near his hometown Kanchanpur on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was travelling from Mahendranagar to Dhangadhi in a bike with one of his relatives when a truck collided with them.

Bhandari was taken to Nisarg Hospital in Dhangadhi where he underwent initial treatment before being transported to Kohalpur Medical College in Banke after regaining consciousness, the Cricket Association of Nepal reported.

Giving an update about Bhandari's condition, former skipper Paras Khadka tweeted that the left-arm seamer underwent operations to both his hand and a leg and is now stable.

"Lalit Bhandari is in Kohalpur Medical hospital and in stable condition now.He has to undergo operation on both his hands and leg and as per doctors he is out of danger now.

Let us pray for his speedy recovery through our best wishes and prayers.You will get through it champ," Khadka tweeted.

Lalit Bhandari is in Kohalpur Medical hospital and in stable condition now.

He has to undergo operation on both his hands and leg and as per doctors he is out of danger now.

Let us pray for his speedy recovery through our best wishes and prayers.

You will get through it champ pic.twitter.com/1LBeCDZRiA — Paras Khadka (@paras77) September 14, 2020

In 2017, Bhandari played his first List A match during the ICC World Cricket League Championship.

A year later, Bhandari claimed two wickets during Nepal's maiden ODI victory during their tour of Netherlands.The seamer also also featured for his country against the MCC in the same year at Lord's.