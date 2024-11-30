Nepal Premier League 2024: Squads, Schedule, Players, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League will take place between November 30 and December 21 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Biratnagar Kings, Chitwan Rhinos, Janakpur Bolts, Karnali Yaks, Kathmandu Gurkhas, Lumbini Lions, Pokhara Avengers and Sudurpaschim Royals are the eight participating teams in the tournament.

A total of 32 matches will be played during the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024. Each team will play against the other seven once in a single round-robin format during the league stage.

Format of NPL 2024

In a format similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. The third and the fourth-placed sides will play the Eliminator on December 18, while the first and the second-placed sides will play Qualifier 1 on the same day.

The winner of Qualifier 1 (1 v 2) will progress directly to the final while the winner of the Eliminator (3 v 4) will then face off against the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

Big Names In NPL 2024

The NPL 2024 is set to feature some popular names of world cricket including India’s Shikhar Dhawan, who will be representing the Karnali Yaks. Apart from Dhawan, the likes of Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Ben Cutting, Unmukt Chand and Ravi Bopara are some of the other notable overseas, who will take part in the league.

All Squads of NPL 2024

Chitwan Rhinos

Deepak Bohara, Hassan Eisakhil, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Amar Routela, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Luc Benkenstein, Manish Pun, Ravi Bopara, Salahuddin Khan, Bipin Rawal (Wk), Santosh Karki, Dipesh Shrestha, Gautam KC, Ranjit Kumar, Rijan Dhakal

Janakpur Bolts

Aakash Tripathi, Anil Sah, Shubh Kansakar, Sohaib Maqsood, Tion Webster, Arniko Yadav, James Neesham, Rupesh Singh, Sher Malla, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Joshua Tromp (Wk), Lahiru Milantha (Wk), Hemant Dhami, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mohammad Mohsin, Tul Bahadur Thapa

Karnali Yaks

Babar Hayat, Dev Khanal, Paul Stirling, Rit Gautam, Shikhar Dhawan, Bipin Sharma, Gulshan Jha, Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Maqsood, Arjun Gharti (Wk), Chadwick Walton (Wk), Deepak Dumre (Wk), Bhuvan Karki, Dipendra Rawat, Mousom Dhakal, Nandan Yadav, Sompal Kami, Unish Singh

Biratnagar Kings

Lokesh Bam, Martin Guptill, Mrinal Gurung, Naren Bhatta, Nicholas Kirton, Rajesh Pulami, Aqib Ilyas, Basir Ahamad, Ismat Alam, Pratish GC, Subash Bhandari, Dipak Bohara (Wk), Anil Kharel, Chris Sole, Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Khatri, Sandeep Lamichhane

Lumbini Lions

Aashutosh Ghiraiya, Abhishek Gautam, Arif Khan, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Ben Cutting, Bibek Yadav, Dinesh Adhikari, Saad Bin Zafar, Arjun Saud (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Unmukt Chand (Wk), Bikash Aagri, Durgesh Gupta, Ramon Simmonds, Surya Tamang, Tilak Bhandari

Pokhara Avengers

Kiran Thagunna, Kushal Bhurtel, Trit Raj Das, Zen Malik, Amrit Gurung, Bas de Leede, Dinesh Kharel, Matt Critchley, Michael Leask, Narayan Joshi, Raymon Reifer, Sudip Aryal, Sunam Gautam, Andries Gous (Wk), Dilip Nath (Wk), Aakash Chand, Bipin Khatri, Sagar Dhakal

Kathmandu Gurkhas

Bhim Sharki, Michael Levitt, Shankar Rana, Sumit Maharjan, Daniel Douthwaite, Dipesh Kandel, Gerhard Erasmus, Karan KC, Krish Karki, Pratik Shrestha, Raju Rijal (Wk), Stephen Eskinazi (Wk), Bibek KC, Krishna Karki, Nathan Sowter, Rashid Khan, Shahab Alam

Sudurpaschim Royals

Aarif Sheikh, Amit Shrestha, Arjun Kumal, Ishan Pandey, Naresh Budayair, Saif Zaib, Basanta Khatri, Brandon McMullen, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohan Mustafa, Binod Bhandari (Wk), Khadak Bohara (Wk), Abinash Bohara, Bhojraj Bhatta, Naren Saud, Scott Kuggeleijn

Full schedule of NPL 2024

Match Schedule

1. 30 Nov, 12:15 PM: BK vs JKB (Kirtipur)

2. 2 Dec, 08:45 AM: KMG vs CWR (Kirtipur)

3. 2 Dec, 12:45 PM: JKB vs KNY (Kirtipur)

4. 3 Dec, 08:45 AM: SPR vs BK (Kirtipur)

5. 3 Dec, 12:45 PM: CWR vs PKA (Kirtipur)

6. 4 Dec, 08:45 AM: KNY vs KMG (Kirtipur)

7. 4 Dec, 12:45 PM: BK vs LBL (Kirtipur)

8. 5 Dec, 08:45 AM: PKA vs JKB (Kirtipur)

9. 5 Dec, 12:45 PM: KMG vs SPR (Kirtipur)

10. 6 Dec, 08:45 AM: KNY vs CWR (Kirtipur)

11. 6 Dec, 12:45 PM: LBL vs PKA (Kirtipur)

12. 7 Dec, 08:45 AM: LBL vs SPR (Kirtipur)

13. 7 Dec, 12:45 PM: KNY vs BK (Kirtipur)

14. 8 Dec, 08:45 AM: JKB vs LBL (Kirtipur)

15. 8 Dec, 12:45 PM: SPR vs CWR (Kirtipur)

16. 10 Dec, 08:45 AM: CWR vs LBL (Kirtipur)

17. 10 Dec, 12:45 PM: KNY vs PKA (Kirtipur)

18. 11 Dec, 08:45 AM: JKB vs SPR (Kirtipur)

19. 11 Dec, 12:45 PM: KMG vs LBL (Kirtipur)

20. 12 Dec, 08:45 AM: PKA vs BK (Kirtipur)

21. 12 Dec, 12:45 PM: JKB vs KMG (Kirtipur)

22. 13 Dec, 08:45 AM: LBL vs KNY (Kirtipur)

23. 13 Dec, 12:45 PM: BK vs CWR (Kirtipur)

24. 14 Dec, 08:45 AM: PKA vs KMG (Kirtipur)

25. 14 Dec, 12:45 PM: CWR vs JKB (Kirtipur)

26. 15 Dec, 08:45 AM: BK vs KMG (Kirtipur)

27. 15 Dec, 12:45 PM: PKA vs SPR (Kirtipur)

28. 16 Dec, 08:45 AM: SPR vs KNY (Kirtipur)

Playoffs & Final

- 18 Dec, 08:45 AM: Eliminator (Kirtipur)

- 18 Dec, 12:45 PM: Qualifier 1 (Kirtipur)

- 19 Dec, 12:15 PM: Qualifier 2 (Kirtipur)

- 21 Dec, 12:15 PM: Final (Kirtipur)

Where and how to watch the Nepal Premier League 2024?

Fans can watch the Nepal Premier League 2024 entirely on Fancode app and its website (fancode.com). Star Sports Network will also telecast the tournament live in India.