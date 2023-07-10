'Would Like To Ask...' Netherlands Coach Rayan Cook Sends Warning To Teams Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Netherlands men's team coach, Ryan Cook, has issued a request to the subcontinent teams ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. He openly appealed to the cricket boards, stating, "I would like to ask them to play a fixture or two against the Men in Orange. We haven't had many opportunities to play cricket in Asia."

Our Coach has an important message to the cricketing community that witnessed in the past few weeks what we are capable of as a team. pic.twitter.com/JzrQ859n6c — CricketNetherlands (@KNCBcricket) July 10, 2023

Scheduled to take place in India later this year, the Cricket World Cup 2023 granted the Netherlands a spot in the prestigious event after their runner-up finish in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

During the Cricket World Cup in October and November, the Dutch team will face the world's top nine ODI teams in subcontinental conditions. In order to ensure that his players are well-prepared for the mega event, Ryan Cook expressed in a press conference after the Qualifiers:

"Netherlands has participated in eight ODI series since June 2021, but the majority of them were held outside of Asia. The only Asian team to host us was Afghanistan, who we played three ODIs against in Doha in January 2022."

Additionally, Coach Ryan Cook extended an invitation to companies to sponsor the Men in Orange. Recognizing that the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year, Cook encouraged companies to come forward and support their team.

It remains to be seen which teams will extend an invitation to the Dutch for a series. Considering the packed schedule of the Indian team, it appears unlikely that the Men in Orange will have the opportunity to play any ODIs in India before the World Cup.