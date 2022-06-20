England beat Netherlands by six wickets in the second match of their ODI series on Sunday (June 19) but were made to work much harder than in their spectacular record-breaking opening win. Any chance of breaking the ODI batting record they set on Friday, when they smashed 498-4 in a 232-run victory, were banished as the Dutch won the toss and batted first. After rain delayed the start in Amstelveen, the hosts put on 235-7 in their 41 overs with Tonga-born Scott Edwards scoring 78 off 73 balls to the delight of the home fans.

England appeared to be cruising to victory when Jason Roy (73) and Phil Salt (77) put on 139 for the opening wicket. But both were removed by Aryan Dutt while England captain Eoin Morgan went for a duck for the second time in three days and Liam Livingstone was bowled for four by Tim Pringle.

But England were never in any real danger and Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali saw the visitors home with 29 balls to spare. On Friday, Jos Buttler, Malan and Salt all notched up centuries while Livingstone scored England’s fastest ODI fifty (17 balls) as they eclipsed their previous record of 481 against Australia in 2018.

Meanwhile, England batters Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have now featured in their 100th and 150th ODI games respectively. Both the batters have reached the landmark in the second ODI of the three-match series against the Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Sunday.

Both the batters are an extremely vital part of England’s limited-overs set-up. In 149 games he has played before this, Buttler has scored 4,034 runs at an average of 40.34. 10 centuries and 20 half-centuries have come out of his bat. His best individual score is 162, which he smashed in just 70 balls with seven fours and 14 sixes in the previous ODI against the Netherlands, which England won by a huge 232-run margin.

Notably, England had posted the highest ODI total ever – 498/4 in that match. Also, in his 99 games played before this one, Roy has also scored 3,659 runs at an average of 39.77. Nine centuries and 20 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with his best score being 180.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 235/7 in 41 ovs (Scott Edwards 78, Bas de Leede 34; David Willey 2/46, Adil Rashid 2/50) lost to England 239/4 in 36.1 ovs (Phil Salt 77, Jason Roy 73, Moeen Ali 42 n.o.)

