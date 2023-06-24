Netherlands vs Nepal ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NED Vs NEP LIVE In India

Netherlands and Nepal take on each other in Match 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday. The two teams have had contrasting run in the tournament so far. Netherlands have won 1 out of their 2 matches while Nepal have lost 2 of their 3 games played so far. Netherlands began their campaign with a six-wicket loss to Zimbabwe before they bounced back with victory of United States of America (USA). On the other hand, Nepal too started on a bad note with a loss to hosts Zimbabwe. They then beat USA to register their first victory of the season before getting thumped by 101 runs in the hands of two-time champions West Indies.

Scott Edwards, the Netherlands captain, is in fine form at the moment. With scores of 83 and 67 so far in the two matches, Edwards is a key batter for Netherlands in this game. They are the favourites to win this match, having shown all-round skills in the tournament so far. Nepal will want their star bowler Sandeep Lamichhane to come good in thi game. He has not had a good tournament so far and need wickets to make an impact. Nepal should look to chase the target in this game as they did a pretty good job against West Indies in the last match, almost playing out the fifty overs.

Another day. Another opponent. Another chance to give it our all to get the W. _#ICCWorldCupQualifier pic.twitter.com/lFyV2nTOp1— Cricket_Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 23, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers between Netherlands vs Nepal below.

When will the Netherlands vs Nepal, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Netherlands vs Nepal will be played on Saturday, June 24.

Where will the Netherlands vs Nepal, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Netherlands vs Nepal will be played at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Netherlands vs Nepal, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Netherlands vs Nepal will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Netherlands vs Nepal, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Netherlands vs Nepal will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch Netherlands vs Nepal, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Netherlands vs Nepal will be televised live on Star Sports network.

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud