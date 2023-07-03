Netherlands Vs Oman: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview And More

Following a heartbreaking defeat against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands will need to win both their upcoming fixtures in the Super Six round of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers, in a bid to keep their hopes alive for the main event. With 2 points in three games, the Netherlands are currently occupying the fourth spot in the table. In their next match, the Dutch unit will square off against Oman, a team that still awaiting their maiden success in the Super Six round. The match between the Netherlands and Oman will be played at the Harare Sports Club on June 3.

Devastated by three back-to-back defeats, Oman are reeling at the bottom of the table. They hardly have any chance for qualification but a win against the Netherlands may alter the equation of the points table.

In their last appearance against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands batting unit faced a massive collapse. The Dutch team’s target was 214 runs. But they were bundled out for just 192 runs in 40 overs, with only three batters managing two-digit scores. Oman, on the other hand, were up against Zimbabwe in their previous game. They displayed a tremendous fighting spirit but ultimately fell 19 runs short of the huge 333-run target.



cre Trending Stories

Netherlands Vs Oman World Cup Qualifier Super Six: Details

Venue: Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: July 3, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Netherlands Vs Oman Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: S Edwards

Batsmen: MP O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, BFW de Leede, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Aryan Dutt

Captain: Logan van Beek

Vice-captain: MP O'Dowd

Netherlands Vs Oman Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Super Six: Probable 11

Netherlands: MP O'Dowd, W Barresi, BFW de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, S Edwards (C), AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah