After winning the first 2 ODIs easily, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will aim to make a clean sweep in the 2nd ODI vs Netherlands on Sunday (August 21). The visitors won the first ODI by 16 runs while they clinched the 2nd match by a margin of 7 wickets. These ODIs are a chance for the team to prepare for the Asia Cup 2022 that kcikstarts on August 27 in UAE. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in phenomenal form, scoring 2 fifties so far in the series. He scored a well-crafted 74 off 85 balls in 1st ODI that included 6 fours and 1 six while he smashed 57 off 65 balls in 2nd ODI, that included 7 fours.

Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup.



To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah pic.twitter.com/jW9gGpWWQX — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 20, 2022

Pakistan however have received a massive blow in form of injury of their ace pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi who has been ruled out due to an injury. He has already missed the first 2 games of the series and won't feature in the third match as well. Pakistan could have still survived in this series vs Netherlands but what matters is Asia Cup 2022 where Shaheen won't be available and it could affect team's chances in the tournment.

