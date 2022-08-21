NewsCricket
Scott Edwards-led Netherlands will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the third ODI series in Rotterdam on Sunday (August 21). Pakistan have sealed the series 2-0.

After winning the first 2 ODIs easily, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will aim to make a clean sweep in the 2nd ODI vs Netherlands on Sunday (August 21). The visitors won the first ODI by 16 runs while they clinched the 2nd match by a margin of 7 wickets. These ODIs are a chance for the team to prepare for the Asia Cup 2022 that kcikstarts on August 27 in UAE. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in phenomenal form, scoring 2 fifties so far in the series. He scored a well-crafted 74 off 85 balls in 1st ODI that included 6 fours and 1 six while he smashed 57 off 65 balls in 2nd ODI, that included 7 fours. 

Pakistan however have received a massive blow in form of injury of their ace pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi who has been ruled out due to an injury. He has already missed the first 2 games of the series and won't feature in the third match as well. Pakistan could have still survived in this series vs Netherlands but what matters is Asia Cup 2022 where Shaheen won't be available and it could affect team's chances in the tournment. 

Match Details

When will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be played?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday (August 21).

Where will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be played?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

What time will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match start?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will start at 230 PM IST.

How can I watch Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be not be available on TV in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode website and app.

