Netherlands Vs Scotland: Dream11 Team Prediction, World Cup Qualifier Preview
The Super Six game between Netherlands and Scotland is scheduled to take place today. Scotland won their last two matches in the World Cup Qualifier.
- Netherlands and Scotland will be vying for the remaining qualification spot.
- Sri Lanka were the first team to qualify for this year's ODI World Cup.
- In their last match, Scotland beat hosts Zimbabwe by 31 runs.
Trending Photos
With one spot up for grabs, Scotland and the Netherlands will be involved in an electrifying World Cup Qualifier Super Six encounter today. The enticing contest between Netherlands and Scotland is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. A win for the Scottish cricket team today will be enough to guide them into the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India later this year. A loss will still keep them in the hunt for a berth in the showpiece event. Scotland can still manage to qualify for the main round of the World Cup if their margin of defeat is not big today.
For the Netherlands, the situation appears to be trickier. Merely beating Scotland today will not be enough for them to clinch the final qualification spot. Even if they emerge victorious today, the Dutch team will have to secure a better Net Run Rate than that of Scotland to claim the second qualification berth. The Netherlands will have to defeat their opponents today by more than 30 runs or score the winning runs with more than six overs remaining in order to qualify.
Netherlands will head into the game having won their last match against Oman by 74 runs (DLS method). Scotland, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in their last two games.
Netherlands Vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier: Details
Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Date and Time: July 6, 12:30 pm
Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.
Netherlands Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Matthew Cross
Batters: Richie Berrington, Vikramjit Singh
All-rounders: Brandon McMullen, Bas de Leede, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Logan van Beek
Bowlers: Mark Watt, Chris Sole
Captain: Brandon McMullen
Vice-captain: Bas de Leede
Netherlands Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Probable 11
Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, R Klein, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (C and wk), A Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt
Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Brandon McMullen, Chris McBride, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Safiyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt
Live Tv