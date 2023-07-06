trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631482
NewsCricket
WORLD CUP

Netherlands Vs Scotland: Dream11 Team Prediction, World Cup Qualifier Preview

The Super Six game between Netherlands and Scotland is scheduled to take place today. Scotland won their last two matches in the World Cup Qualifier.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Netherlands and Scotland will be vying for the remaining qualification spot.
  • Sri Lanka were the first team to qualify for this year's ODI World Cup.
  • In their last match, Scotland beat hosts Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

Trending Photos

Netherlands Vs Scotland: Dream11 Team Prediction, World Cup Qualifier Preview

With one spot up for grabs, Scotland and the Netherlands will be involved in an electrifying World Cup Qualifier Super Six encounter today. The enticing contest between Netherlands and Scotland is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. A win for the Scottish cricket team today will be enough to guide them into the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India later this year. A loss will still keep them in the hunt for a berth in the showpiece event. Scotland can still manage to qualify for the main round of the World Cup if their margin of defeat is not big today.

For the Netherlands, the situation appears to be trickier. Merely beating Scotland today will not be enough for them to clinch the final qualification spot. Even if they emerge victorious today, the Dutch team will have to secure a better Net Run Rate than that of Scotland to claim the second qualification berth. The Netherlands will have to defeat their opponents today by more than 30 runs or score the winning runs with more than six overs remaining in order to qualify.

Netherlands will head into the game having won their last match against Oman by 74 runs (DLS method). Scotland, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in their last two games.

cre Trending Stories

Netherlands Vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier: Details

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: July 6, 12:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Netherlands Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Matthew Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Brandon McMullen, Bas de Leede, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Chris Sole

Captain: Brandon McMullen

Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

Netherlands Vs Scotland Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Probable 11

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, R Klein, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (C and wk), A Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Brandon McMullen, Chris McBride, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Safiyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded