Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team Prediction, Super Six Match Preview

The Super Six match between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka will be played today at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka will enter the Super Six round having been unbeaten in the group stage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
  • Sri Lanka have not lost a match in the group stage.
  • Sri Lanka claimed the top spot in Group B.
  • Netherlands secured the second position in Group A.

Netherlands and Sri Lanka will face each other in the second match of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six today. The Super Six match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka qualified for the Super Six stage having won all four matches in the group stage. The Asian team claimed the top spot in Group B standings to qualify for the Super Six stage. Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera will not be able to take part in this game due to a shoulder injury. Dilshan Madushanka will replace Chameera in the Sri Lanka squad for the remainder of the Super Six matches.

Sri Lanka came into the World Cup Qualifier as the top-ranked side and they have so far succeeded in justifying the rankings. The Netherlands, on the other hand, won their last three group games to advance to this stage. The Dutch cricket team occupied the second spot in the Group A standings.

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka last faced each other in July 2006 and the Dutch team had to face a 55-run loss in that contest. The Netherlands, moreover, have not been able to get the better of Sri Lanka in their last three meetings.

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six: Details

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: June 30, 12:30 pm

Live Streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Probable 11

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c and wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

