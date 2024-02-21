trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723442
New Dad Virat Kohli Spotted Roaming London After Welcoming Son Akaay With Anushka Sharma, Photo Goes Viral

Prior to the viral snapshot, speculations were rife about the couple's London visit for the birth of their second child.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
New Dad Virat Kohli Spotted Roaming London After Welcoming Son Akaay With Anushka Sharma, Photo Goes Viral

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was recently spotted in London, sparking excitement among fans and the media. This sighting comes hot on the heels of Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, sharing the joyous news of the arrival of their baby boy, Akaay. A viral picture captures Kohli strolling through a London neighbourhood, clad in a winter jacket, track pants, and a cap. The picture circulating online depicts Kohli's solo outing in London, fueling speculations about the couple's whereabouts post their baby's arrival. While there's no official confirmation, social media chatter had hinted at the possibility of Kohli and Sharma choosing London for their son's birth. Notably, Kohli's absence from ongoing cricket engagements initially attributed to personal reasons now seems to align with these rumours.

Rumours and Speculations

Prior to the viral snapshot, speculations were rife about the couple's London visit for the birth of their second child. Social media abuzz with rumours suggesting their preference for welcoming their newborn in the UK, although the exact reasons remain undisclosed. This secrecy aligns with Kohli and Sharma's penchant for privacy, evident from their previous endeavours to shield personal milestones from public scrutiny.

Heartfelt Announcement

The couple's joint statement on social media revealed the arrival of their baby boy Akaay, alongside their three-year-old daughter Vamika. The heartfelt message expressed gratitude and solicited blessings while earnestly urging privacy. A plethora of congratulatory messages flooded in from fellow celebrities, amplifying the joyous occasion.

Privacy Amidst Fame

Kohli and Sharma's decision to maintain privacy surrounding Akaay's birth echoes their previous endeavours to shield personal affairs from public glare. Despite their stature as one of India's most prominent celebrity couples, they've managed to carve out a sanctuary of privacy, seeking solace away from prying eyes.

London: A Second Home?

Speculations arise regarding the couple's potential plans to embrace London as a second home, perhaps mirroring cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's lifestyle. Tendulkar's retreat to the UK for privacy and familial tranquillity serves as a potential template for Kohli's post-cricket aspirations.

